Group walks out of OPS team in an attempt to ‘unite AIADMK’

CHENNAI: After the significant defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, in which AIADMK Thondargal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu leader O Panneerselvam contested as an independent candidate backed by NDA, a group of his supporters led by JCD Prabhakar, a key functionary, has left the party to form the AIADMK Orunginaippu Kuzhu (AIADMK Coordination Committee). The new committee has invited party cadre to share their opinions on the possibilities of uniting the party’s factions.

JCD Prabhakar said his team will meet like-minded members and functionaries of the party across the state. Prabhakar apart, the group that left Panneerselvam camp include AIADMK’s former Karnataka state secretary Va Pugazhenthi and former MP KC Palanisami.

Addressing newspersons, Prabhakar said their plan is to unite all factions of AIADMK for which they have floated an outfit named the AIADMK coordination committee. “The team would explore all possibilities to unite factions of the party and to strengthen the party from the grass root level,” he said.

When asked about the expected response from Edappadi K Palaniswami, Va Pugazhenthi replied, “By the defeat, Edappadi will realise and will come down (to consider their call to unite the factions).”