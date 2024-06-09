Leopard captured in TN's Gudalur after three-day ordeal, released in Mudumalai Reserve

NILGIRIS: Residents of Ponvayal near Gudalur heaved a sigh of relief after a leopard that was roaming near the residential areas of the village for the last three days was captured on Saturday morning. The animal was released deep inside the forest at Congress Mattam in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the evening.

The Gudalur forest range staff launched a search after a video of the big cat walking slowly inside a coffee plantation was widely shared by local people. Based on pug marks spotted at the site, forest staff set up camera traps to track the animal. The officials had placed two cages at Devan Estate, with live chicken and goat inside the cages, on Friday to attract the leopard. The cages were fixed after getting permission from Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy.

On Saturday, the animal entered one of the cages and got trapped, ending the three-day ordeal of the residents. Though the locals had said the animal could have been injured as it was walking slowly, a veterinarian who later checked the animal’s health concluded that the leopard was not injured.