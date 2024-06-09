Plea seeks stay on setting up tech city near reserve forests in TN

CHENNAI: A special division bench of the Madras High Court ordered notice to the Centre and the state government to file reply to the petitions filed by an animal welfare activist seeking to stay the setting up of a tech city and an elephant rehabilitation centre adjoining reserve forests in Coimbatore where elephants and other wild animals migrate.

The bench consisting of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice when the petitions filed by S Muralidharan came up for hearing. The petitioners alleged the government has proposed to establish the tech city at Somayampalayam at a sprawling 321.74 acres adjoining reserve forests between Anna University and Bharathiyar University.

The site for the proposed facility is witnessing frequent conflicts between humans and elephants. Any further large-scale development in the buffer areas will escalate the conflict situation and elephants will start straying into the villages, he said.

The petitioner also stated Somayampalayam is covered under the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) and so it has to be protected as elephants, spotted deer and leopards move around the place.

Referring to Chadivayal elephant rehabilitation centre, he alleged the process for raising such facility is being carried forward in violation of section 38 H of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Muralidharan also filed another petition seeking a direction to the forest department not to dump orphaned/abandoned elephant calves in a hurry with herds, instead to groom four or five such calves together and release them together in the wild when they attain adulthood.