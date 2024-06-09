Tamil Nadu: Bail for BJP leader after 80 days in seer extortion case

MAYILADUTHURAI: BJP’s Mayiladuthurai district president K Agoram, who was released from the Central Prison, Tiruchy, on Saturday after he secured conditional bail in the Dharmapuram aadheenam extortion case, claimed innocence and said he was rather framed to prevent him from contesting the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP leader, who was nabbed from Raigad in Maharashtra on March 15 in connection with the case of blackmailing the mutt seer and extorting money, was under judicial custody at the central prison until the Madras High Court recently granted him bail. He had moved for bail at least six times over the past three months before he secured it. He was released on Saturday on the condition that he sign at Mettupalayam police station in Coimbatore district daily for three months and then sign every Saturday until further notice.

Later, addressing media at Mayiladuthurai, where he was greeted by over a hundred BJP workers with garlands, shawls and fireworks, Agoram said he has been booked under a false case. “I did not betray the BJP and the aadheenam. I have immense respect for the seer. Some traitors planned and framed me to prevent me from contesting the (Lok Sabha) election. If I am guilty, evidence over my involvement should be provided for. I will take legal course against those who framed me.” He also said he worked “tirelessly” for the conduct of the mutt seer’s pattina pravesam in 2022 when the government banned it. The ban was later revoked.