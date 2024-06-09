Textbook corporation gets rights to translate 300 kids books into Tamil

CHENNAI: The state government’s initiative to bring world literature to children in Tamil is set to receive a significant boost this year, as the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTB&ESC) is planning to translate over 300 books, for which it has acquired rights from the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy.

TNTB&ESC aims to release around 150 books in phases by September and the rest by February 2025. These books will be distributed to over 25,000 government schools as well as district libraries across the state. Additionally, they will be sold on the online platform that the corporation is set to launch soon.

“We have acquired the rights for more than 300 books from the book fair and have translated 50 books so far. These books, written in simple language, will introduce various new topics to the children, including those related to the environment, evolution, artificial intelligence, robotics, and the genome project. There will also be books that provide an overview of various subjects like archaeology and psychology,” said a TNTB&ESC official.

Previously, the corporation had acquired the rights to translate 50 Iranian books, of which 30 have been completed.

TNTB&ESC released 15 books for children this January under the project to bring world literature to children in Tamil. Once a considerable number of books are readied, sales outlets will be increased to ensure that the books reach a wider audience, added the official.