Theni villagers want 10-year-old bridge repaired

THENI: In view of the southwest monsoon, villagers of Kadamalai Myiladumparai panchayat have urged the district administration to repair a 10-year-old overbridge constructed across the Moola Vaigai in Theni district. The 110 m-long bridge has borne the brunt of the lack of maintenance works after an episode of flooding two years ago, which has rendered damage to its piers.



Constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore, the over bridge was built between Murukottai and Rayakottai areas. A total of six piers were constructed to support the structure. The base of these piers, which developed cracks due to flooding, require repair work. It is to be noted that the over bridge is the only mode of commute for villagers and tribal people living in Varsanadu, who use it to transport agricultural produce. The farmers submitted five petitions to the authorities concerned in the last two years since the first damage was spotted, but to no avail.



Speaking to TNIE, G Sekar, of the same area, said that no maintenance work has been carried out on the over bridge for the past 10 years. He explained that two years ago, the Vaigai was flooded due to rainfall. Flood water from the river overtopped a check dam located one km away from the overbridge, inundating the base of the bridge. The check dam was damaged, and water has been flowing under the bridge since, eroding the bridge's foundation, said Sekar. "Getting the authorities to construct a bridge here itself was an uphill task. Now, the bridge is getting damaged," he added.



Officials from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) need to visit the site and carry out repair works, while the damage is still in its initial stage, before the southwest monsoon sets in, Sekar pointed out.



Speaking to TNIE, DRDA Engineer Ramamoorthi said that his department is examining the condition of the over bridge, which was constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). "The area in which the over bridge falls comes under the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve Forest. We need to get permission from the forest department to carry out repair works," he said.