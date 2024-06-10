20 lakh candidates appear for TNPSC Group IV exam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday conducted Group IV examinations for filling 6,244 vacancies in state-owned public-sector undertakings and government departments.

The hall tickets were issued to 20.36 lakh candidates, including 12 lakh women, 8.1 lakh men and 150 third transgenders. The exams were conducted at 7,247 centres spread over 38 districts.

In Chennai alone, 1.32 lakh candidates were admitted for the examinations.

Also, this is the first time roles like forest watcher, forest guard and milk recorder will be filled through exams conducted by the commission. Previously, these positions were filled by the respective departments, giving preference to locals.

Under the Group IV category, positions such as VAO, junior assistant, typists, junior inspector of cooperative societies, bill collector, and others are included.

The exam comprises two parts, A and B. Part A involves a Tamil language eligibility and scoring test with 100 questions worth 150 marks, while Part B consists of general studies, aptitude, and mental ability for 150 marks.