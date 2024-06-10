Tamil Nadu

Ammapet Police Inspector dismissed over 2016 bribery case

The dismissal, which is in line with the ongoing efforts to address corruption within the force, has caused a stir within the Salem police community.
Representational image
Representational image(Photo | EPS)
Express News Service

SALEM: Ammapet Police Inspector Ganesan was dismissed by Tamil Nadu Home Secretary P Amutha on Sunday, following an investigation into corruption allegations.

The dismissal, which is in line with the ongoing efforts to address corruption within the force, has caused a stir within the Salem police community.

The scandal that led to Ganesan's dismissal dates back to 2016. While working as a Sub-Inspector at the Palani Town Police Station in Dindigul District, Ganesan and Inspector Shanmugasundaram landed in a bribery scandal related to a land dispute.

Video footage of the alleged bribery surfaced, prompting an investigation.

The inquiry confirmed the allegations and a detailed report was submitted to Home Secretary Amutha. Upon reviewing the findings, Amutha issued a dismissal order to Salem City Police Commissioner B Vijayakumari, who then officially relieved Ganesan of his duties.

Ganesan was last serving as the Inspector (Law and Order) at the Ammapet police station in Salem. 

bribery case
Ammapet Police Inspector

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com