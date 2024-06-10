Ammapet Police Inspector dismissed over 2016 bribery case

SALEM: Ammapet Police Inspector Ganesan was dismissed by Tamil Nadu Home Secretary P Amutha on Sunday, following an investigation into corruption allegations.

The dismissal, which is in line with the ongoing efforts to address corruption within the force, has caused a stir within the Salem police community.

The scandal that led to Ganesan's dismissal dates back to 2016. While working as a Sub-Inspector at the Palani Town Police Station in Dindigul District, Ganesan and Inspector Shanmugasundaram landed in a bribery scandal related to a land dispute.

Video footage of the alleged bribery surfaced, prompting an investigation.

The inquiry confirmed the allegations and a detailed report was submitted to Home Secretary Amutha. Upon reviewing the findings, Amutha issued a dismissal order to Salem City Police Commissioner B Vijayakumari, who then officially relieved Ganesan of his duties.

Ganesan was last serving as the Inspector (Law and Order) at the Ammapet police station in Salem.