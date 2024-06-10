Burglary at Erode house; gold, cash missing

ERODE: Burglars struck at the house of an auditor in Erode on Sunday. They allegedly stole 235 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

The crime was reported from the residence of Subramani, 69, a resident of NGO Colony in Erode.

"Only Subramani and his wife Sadhana, a private college professor, stay at the rented house. Their son works in an IT company in Bangalore," said police. On Saturday Subramani and Sadhana left for Theni to participate in a wedding ceremony at a relative's house. A neighbour who lives on the ground floor saw the door of Subramani's house open and alerted him.

Subramani then informed the Erode South Police. The police arrived and found the bureau open. Initial investigation revealed that 150 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 1.5 lakh cash were stolen from the house. The total property value will be known after a full investigation, police added.

"Full details will be known after Subramani's return. A case has been registered and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. The burglary may have taken place in the early hours of Sunday. Further investigations are on," a police officer said.