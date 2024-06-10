Is it state policy to not have libraries in aided schools: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to provide a written reply on whether it has any policy not to have libraries, librarians or library assistants at government-aided schools.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan, on an appeal filed by a correspondent of a government-aided school against the DEO rejecting the approval of a librarian’s appointment, said the additional government pleader argued that as per two G.O.s (G.O. Ms. No.64 and G.O. Ms. No.238), the posts of librarian and assistant librarian are to be done away with the moment the incumbent in those posts retire, superannuate, are transferred or promoted in aided-private schools.

If this is the stance of the state government or the education department, there would be no libraries in government schools throughout the state, the court said and asked if it is a sound policy as lakhs of students study at government schools. As dissemination of knowledge to students is crucial, whether having libraries is essential or not must be spelt out, the court noted.

Further, if the government’s policy allows librarians or library assistants at government schools, can the libraries at government-aided schools be handled without a librarian or a library assistant in line with the G.O.s mentioned by the pleader, the court asked.