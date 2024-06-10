Madurai residents decry power outage, faulty sub-station blamed

MADURAI: Thousands of residents of Madurai experienced a tough time on Sunday due to sudden power outages in various parts of the city in the early hours.

Sources said numerous power connections (households) falling under K Pudur, Anaiyur, Umachikulam, Kadayanallur and Alagar Koil Road areas, were affected by the power disruptions.

According to Tangedco officials, a technical fault at the Thiruppalai sub station caused the blackout, but the issue was rectified immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, K Raghunathan, a local resident, said that they experienced power outage at Suriya Nagar, Alagar Koil Road on Sunday morning, every one hour after 2 am, lasting at least 30 minutes. "It happened as many as five times in the wee hours. As a precautionary measure, I switched off my AC and refrigerator around 3 am. The situation was similar in Alagar Koil Road, MoondruMavadi, and K Pudur. However, when we telephoned the Tangedco officials, nobody picked up the calls," Raghunathan said.



Meanwhile, a top official from the Tangedco said the disruption was due to severe faults with Thiruppalai 110KV sub station, and a team of workers were deployed to resolve the issue. "During the repair works, we had to regularise supply and hence opted for back feeding method to offer alternate supply. This caused the power outage in households. Besides, a transformer in Karpaga Nagar suffered serious faults, adding to the disruption. At present, there are no power outages in the city," the official said.