PM Modi retains L Murugan in new cabinet at the Centre

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained L Murugan as a union minister in the new council of ministers. Murugan had unsuccessfully contested from the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency.

Elected to the upper house from different states, Modi has retained Tamils Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar also as union ministers. However, the details of their portfolios are yet to be known.

Murugan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar took the oath in English. In all, of the 71 ministers, around 15 ministers took the oath in English and the rest in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted Modi for assuming office as the PM for the third consecutive term. “We hope that, as PM, you will work in the true spirit to uphold the Constitution, maintain the secular nature of our country, promote cooperative federalism, respect states’ rights, and safeguard our democracy,” CM said in his X handle.

Though there were speculations that BJP state president K Annamalai would be inducted, that did not happen.