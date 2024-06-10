Sivakasi-based bus agency fined Rs 30,000 for cancelling trip sans notice

VIRUDHUNAGAR : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur has slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on a Sivakasi travel agency and its shareholders for not notifying three of its customer about the cancellation of their bus in advance, and for failing to arrange an alternative bus.

The panel further directed the company to refund the ticket fare in six weeks.

The verdict was passed by president SJ Chakkkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi on a petition filed by P Ravikumar, his wife R Meena, and daughter R Nivetha against a private travel agency in Sivakasi and its three shareholders.

On December 31, 2022, petitioners Ravikumar, along with his wife and daughter, booked three seats on a private bus to visit Ravikumar's son in Chennai, on January 12, 2023. They paid a total of Rs 4,300 online, in addition to Rs 2,250 for their travel from Sivakasi to Chennai, and Rs 2,250 as the fare for three seats for their return journey.

The family was directed to board from the bus stop near the Guindy—Alandur court, in Chennai, at 9.20 pm. But, around 9.49 pm, the petitioners said that they received a message informing them that their return trip to Sivakasi was cancelled due to damage in the vehicle.

The petitioners also did not get a refund. This, they said, caused a lot of difficulties, mental agony, and material loss.

The commission observed deficiency in service on part of the travel agency for not notifying the petitioners about the cancellation of the trip in advance, and failing to arrange an alternative bus for the petitioners.

The panel directed the respondents to refund the ticket fare of Rs 2,250 in six weeks, slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 for causing mental agony and material loss, and pay Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses.