Week after arrest of Bihar couple, three held in baby-trafficking case

COIMBATORE: A week after a couple from Bihar was arrested in a child trafficking case, Karumathampatti All Women Police arrested three people, including two women from Bihar and a farmer from Coimbatore who allegedly bought the seven-day-old girl child.

On June 3, based on a tip-off from an NGO to Child Line (1098), Karumathampatti All-Women Police arrested Bihar natives M Maheshkumar (34) and his wife M Anjalikumari (24) who run a hotel at Appanaickenpatty near Sulur for allegedly abducting and selling a two-year-old boy.

According to police, the couple’s neighbours in Bihar allegedly abandoned their seven-day-old boy baby two years ago. Maheshkumar and Anjalikumari sold the boy to Rambabu, a truck driver in Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, the two kidnapped a seven-day-old girl baby from Bihar and sold it to D Vijayan (48) a farmer at Lakshminaickenpalayam in Sulur for `2.5 lakh. Police said he bought the child allegedly because his child went missing 17 years ago. Police rescued the boy from AP on June 3, and the girl on June 4 respectively. They were sent to a government shelter.

Mahesh and Anjali were arrested under sections 370 of IPC and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (care and Protection of Children) Act. On Saturday night, Vijayan (48), was arrested.

Two more people - H Neha Kumari (21) and her mother H Poonam Devi (61) of Darbhanga district in Bihar, were arrested on Sunday and their role in child trafficking is under investigation. Police said Maheshkumar was arrested in a ganja peddling case and had secured bail.