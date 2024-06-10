Youth held for rape ends life in Karaikal jail

KARAIKAL: A 23-year-old prisoner, serving life sentence for sexually assaulting and murdering a minor girl in Puducherry in 2021, allegedly died by suicide inside Karaikal special sub-jail on Saturday night.

P Pratheesh, hailing from Poraiyurpet in Villiyanur commune in Puducherry, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old college student.

On April 20, 2021, an argument broke out between the two following which Pratheesh murdered the girl. Her body was later found in a sack at a cremation ground near Poraiyurpet.

A case was registered at Villiyanur police station and Pratheesh along with his 14-year-old brother, who helped him dispose off the body, were arrested. On September 23, 2023, Pratheesh was involved in a brawl with fellow prisoner Hussain who was injured in the clash.

An inquiry was held and Pratheesh was subsequently transferred to Karaikal sub-jail on October 16.

“Pratheesh was in solitary confinement. Prison wardens found him struggling inside his cell after 9.50 pm on Saturday. He was rushed to Karaikal General Hospital but was declared dead around 10.20 pm,” said inspector V Purushothaman. Based on his family’s request, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

