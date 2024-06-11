30-yr-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor sister-in-law

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man has been arrested under the POCSO Act by the Tiruvallur district police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old sister-in-law.

The issue came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache and was taken to a hospital recently.

As per police, Geetha (name changed) had been staying at her sister’s house for the past few months after completing her class 12 boards to prepare for the NEET exam. Geetha’s elder sister, a private company employee, had married Kumar (name changed) two years ago and they had a one-year-old child.

In April, Geetha had gone to visit her parents. As she returned by bus, Kumar offered to pick her up and drop her at her coaching centre. However, he took her to their house and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

Last week, Geetha complained of stomach ache and was taken to a hospital where it was found that she was sexually assaulted. Based on a complaint, the Tiruvallur district police registered a case and arrested the man.