Act on report claiming illegal extraction of groundwater by pvt firm, collector told

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the district collector to take appropriate action on a report submitted by the public works department (PWD) authorities, recommending action against two private drinking water companies who were indulging in illegal extraction of groundwater in Othakadai of Madurai district.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan issued the directives based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one M Muthpandian, before disposing of the same.

In the petition, Muthupandian said the government had categorized the panchayat union blocks into four — over-exploited and critical into ‘A’ category and semi-critical and safe into ‘B’ category. Additionally, no objection certificate for the extraction of groundwater is also mandatory for drinking water companies.

However, the two private companies functioned without complying with the guidelines or obtaining permission to extract water. If the water tankers are not restricted, groundwater resources will be replete soon, the petitioner added.

Accordingly, the PWD officials filed a report with the district collector, mentioning that water was being illegally extracted by private companies. The high court directed the collector to act based on the report.