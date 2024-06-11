Agro chamber urges new govt to accelerate industrial growth in TN

MADURAI: The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce & Industry has requested the newly elected union government to take measures towards addressing the long pending demands of accelerating the growth of trade and industrial sectors in the state.

In a press release, S Rethinavelu, Founder and President of the Agro Food Chamber, congratulated Narendra Modi for swearing in as the prime minister for the third consecutive time, and urged the NDA coalition government to implement economic reforms in the country.



"All allies of the NDA are aware of their responsibilities as a coalition government has come to power at a time when the country's economic growth (FY24) has beaten all expectations to record 8.2% growth rate. The fiscal deficit shed nearly 20 basis points further to reach 5.6%.

Hence, it is expected that the NDA coalition government would initiate reforms to support the growth vigour, continue infrastructure investment drives and provide commitment to fiscal consolidation to reach the coveted third powerful economy of the world at the earliest," read the release.



Rethinavelu further said that the Agro Food Chamber hoped that more positives are awaiting Tamil Nadu, including the fulfilment of all the pending demands of infrastructural projects and developmental activities for the growth of trade and industry in the coming years.