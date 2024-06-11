Appointment orders of 193 doctors nixed: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Appointment orders of 193 doctors, who were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board(MRB), were cancelled as they didn’t join work even after three months of the stipulated date, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said, “The MRB will soon recruit doctors to these 193 posts according to the seniority list. Also, steps have been taken to fill another 2,533 doctors’ posts.” The minister also expressed optimism that the new coalition government formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with the President and give the states which demand a ban on the exam an exemption from NEET.

When asked about Madurai AIIMS, he said, “The Union Government, which fully funded the construction of AIIMS in other states, have proposed to construct the one in TN using funds from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Government should go ahead with the construction of Madurai AIIMS with Central funds instead of waiting for JICA funds.”