Bus turns turtle as driver dozes off; one dead, 38 injured

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One person died and nearly 38 people, including seven children, sustained injuries as a government bus turned turtle after it hit a barrier on the national highway at Vachakarapatti, allegedly as the bus driver fell asleep, on Monday.

Sources identified the deceased as N Buvaneshwari, a resident of Coimbatore.

The bus started its journey from Coimbatore on Sunday night and was en route to Kovilpatti. At the start of the journey, P Murugaboopathi was the driver and N Pradeep was the conductor. However, early on Monday, as the bus reached Thirumangalam, Pradeep took over.

Around 5.15 am, Pradeep allegedly dozed off and lost control of the vehicle, after which the bus hit the barrier and overturned on the bridge, before falling into a pit.

While the injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar for treatment, Buvaneshwari succumbed to injuries.

A case was registered at the Vachakarapatti police station under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 (A) of the IPC against Pradeep, and an investigation is under way. "Few passengers remain critical, while others are stable," an official source said.