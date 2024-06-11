Liver transplant for Bhutan baby at city hospital

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Gleneagles Health City Hospital performed a liver transplant procedure on a six-month-old girl from Bhutan after the child’s mother donated a portion of her liver recently.

The baby had been suffering from jaundice since birth which was worsening progressively. She was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, blockage in the tubes that carry bile from the liver to gallbladder.

Despite medication, the baby’s condition continued to deteriorate. She was brought to the hospital in a critical condition, according to the press release.

The doctors suggested liver transplant was the only option, so the mother came forward to donate a portion of her liver. The cost of the surgery was met by crowd-funding, and as the parents received more funds than required for the procedure, the remaining money was donated to some patients in Bhutan, the release added.