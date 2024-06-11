Minor steals Rs 1 lakh after tampering with ATM, held

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was arrested by the Avadi police for allegedly tampering with an ATM and stealing nearly Rs 1 lakh. According to police, passersby saw a minor acting suspiciously near the ATM along TNHB Road in Avadi on Sunday night.

Upon seeing the boy opening the machine with a key, the public caught him and handed him over to the police. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy hails from Uttar Pradesh. “He would visit the ATM kiosk and stuff cardboard inside the machine slot where cash is dispensed.

This way, the customers won’t be able to receive the requested cash amounts from the machine. After they leave the kiosk, the boy would go inside and open the machine using a fake key. He managed to steal nearly Rs 1 lakh through this method in the last few days,” sources said. Further probe is underway.