Probe sought in alleged suicide of inmate at Karaikal sub-jail

PUDUCHERRY: The Federation for People’s Rights (FPR) has sought a judicial probe by a retired High Court judge into the alleged suicide of a convict on June 8, serving life sentence at the Karaikal sub-jail in Puducherry.

The deceased, P Prathish (23) from Poraiyur near Puducherry, was reportedly found dead in his cell. Prathish had been convicted of murder and was initially lodged in the central prison at Kalapet.

He was later transferred to the Karaikal sub-jail for assault of another life-term convict. Following another inmate assault at Karaikal sub-jail, the authorities had placed him under solitary confinement.

FPR Secretary G. Sugumaran claims the jail department and the government hold “vicarious liability” for Prathish’s death.

The Karaikal police have already initiated an investigation on custodial death. While a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the CrPC is underway, Sugumaran has urged the Puducherry government to order a judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the incident.

The FPR has emphasized the need for thorough investigation to explore all probable causes behind Prathish’s death. Sugumaran further demanded an immediate compensation of `10 lakh for Prathish’s family.