Puducherry CM distributes Rs 10L solatium each to families of wall collapse victims

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday distributed `10 lakh solatium each to the families of five individuals who lost their lives in a wall collapse incident at the Malarapalam Power Sub-station on March 31.

Rangasamy expressed his condolences to the families and assured them that the government would take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The victims -- Bhagyaraj, Rajeshkannan, Anthony Samy, Kamal Haasan, and Balamurugan -- were carrying out repair works at an adjoining canal when the accident occurred. The chief minister also provided a compensation of `3 lakh each to three men -- Srinivasan, Balamurugan, and Gunasekaran -- who suffered injuries during the wall collapse.

Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, MLA L Sampath, Secretary to Government (Finance) Ashish Madhavrao More, Public Works Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and Public Works Executive Engineer (Irrigation) Radhakrishnan were present.