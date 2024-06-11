Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM distributes Rs 10L solatium each to families of wall collapse victims

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy distributing solatium to the families of those who died in a wall collapse at Malarpalam Power Sub station
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday distributed `10 lakh solatium each to the families of five individuals who lost their lives in a wall collapse incident at the Malarapalam Power Sub-station on March 31.

Rangasamy expressed his condolences to the families and assured them that the government would take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The victims -- Bhagyaraj, Rajeshkannan, Anthony Samy, Kamal Haasan, and Balamurugan -- were carrying out repair works at an adjoining canal when the accident occurred. The chief minister also provided a compensation of `3 lakh each to three men -- Srinivasan, Balamurugan, and Gunasekaran -- who suffered injuries during the wall collapse.

Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, MLA L Sampath, Secretary to Government (Finance) Ashish Madhavrao More, Public Works Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and Public Works Executive Engineer (Irrigation) Radhakrishnan were present.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy

