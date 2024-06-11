Quarry using high-power explosives illegally, shut it down: Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Alleging that high-power explosives are being illegally used at a private stone quarry, causing inconvenience to them, residents of Thathanoothu village petitioned Tirunelveli District Collector KP Karthikeyan, demanding the closure of the quarry.

"Nearly 300 residents live in Thathanoothu. A private company has been operating a stone quarry, about 500 metres away from the residential area, since October 2023. The operations were temporarily shut down last year after our petition to the district administration about their violations.

However, the stone quarry restarted operations recently. When the high-power explosives are blasted to break the stones, pregnant women, children, the elderly and others are inconvenienced, and the houses shake. The collector must take steps to stop the quarry’s operations," the villagers stated in their petition.

Create job opportunities for Manjolai estate workers



Members of the Thamirabarani Pathukappu Iyakkam petitioned the collector, urging the state government to create alternate job opportunities for Manjolai tea estate workers, who will be evicted from the Manjolai Hills soon.

"As per the court order, the state government must reforest the 8,000 acres of land where the tea estate is located. The government must allow the workers to stay on the hills and give them subsidies to cultivate crops," the members said.

Kanmani Maveeran, district president of the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam submitted a petition to the collector, demanding the state government to provide houses to the tea estate workers in the plains.

Roads not being laid appropriately



BJP's Thachanallur zonal president K Malaiarasan petitioned the collector, stating that the corporation officials were laying cement roads on top of the old roads in CN Kiramam and Meenatchipuram. "As the officials are laying the new roads on top of the old roads, the height of the streets is increasing, which will cause rainwater to enter into houses," he said.



Permit autos to ply to Old Courtallam Falls



In Tenkasi, a group of autorickshaw drivers petitioned District Collector AK Kamal Kishore, urging him to allow autorickshaws to transport tourists from the car parking area to Old Courtallam Falls. "On May 17, a 16-year-old boy was swept away during flash floods at the Old Courtallam Falls.

After this incident, the district administration imposed various restrictions on tourists. We are not being allowed to transport the tourists from the car parking area to the falls. Apart from causing inconvenience to children and elderly tourists, we are faced with loss of revenue,” the petitioners said.