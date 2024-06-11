Schools reopen in TN, distribution of books begins

CHENNAI: Schools across Tamil Nadu, which follow the state board syllabus, reopened on Monday after extended summer holidays.

As part of this, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan distributed books to children at a government school in Chennai.

The ministers also inaugurated initiatives for the Aadhaar registration of students and the opening of savings accounts through the post office.

Speaking at the event, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the state government has allocated `1.57 lakh crore to the school education department so far. “The government is working to ensure that all the schemes reach students of government and aided schools. The department has taken steps to ensure that study materials, including books, are distributed to students on the first day of school. This year, textbooks are being distributed to over 70.67 lakh students, notebooks to 60.75 lakh students and map books to 8.22 lakh students,” he said.