Sports officer suspended over former minister Vijayabaskar’s banner

TIRUCHY: District Sports Officer P Velmurugan was suspended by the district administration for allegedly being negligent by allowing supporters of former Minister C Vijayabaskar to place banners inside the Anna stadium campus during an athletics competition.

The state-level athletics competition for those aged 19 and above, was conducted at Anna Stadium from Friday to Sunday.

Athletes from CVB Sports Academy, run by the former AIADMK minister, also participated in the event. However, before the former MLA’s arrival, his supporters raised banners with his photos on the stadium premises.

Sports department officials said that a separate committee is formed to investigate the matter, and a final decision will be taken based on their report. Kannan, who was the SDAT sports hostel warden, has been posted as the district sports officer. When questioned by the press about the issue, Vijayabaskar said, “I only came to encourage sportspersons, it was not politically motivated.”