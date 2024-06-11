Students allege discrepancies in few NEET questions sets

THOOTHUKUDI: Students who appeared for NEET have urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider a separate cut-off mark and counselling for them as they wrote a set of questions with different code, which contained many out of syllabus questions.
The students submitted a petition with District Collector G Lakshmipathy during the weekly grievance redressal meeting here on Monday.
Parents and students, led by activists Merina Prabhu and Arunadevi, said that 1,500 students appeared for NEET, conducted on May 5 at the Alagar Public School and Kamalavathi Higher Secondary School near Tiruchendur, were given a question set of codes MNOP, which was tougher than the question set bearing the code QRST, given to the other centres.
Neither those who officiated the exam at the Alagar Public School nor the NTA gave a proper response to them, they alleged. Many could not score better marks because of the tougher question set, which the NTA refuses to acknowledge, they added.
Prabu, an activist, said the students have spent years to score good marks in NEET. However, the different yardsticks for two centres had clamped down on many of their dreams.
The students rued that NTA had reportedly deputed committees to investigate the anomalies at four other centres in the country. However, the issue related to Thoothukudi had not been considered.
Vignesh, a third-time repeater, said that the questions of PMNO were long and the students were unable to finish them before the schedule, when compared to the QRST question set. This caused us mental agony, and also affected our parents. We are worried about our career and our future.
While others got the QRST question set, we were given the PMNO set, which was tougher and contained out-of-syllabus questions,” said a woman NEET aspirant.
Jubil Timothy, who scored 99 % in class 12 of ICSE syllabus, had scored 607 marks attending the exam at the Alagar Public School. “I would have scored over 700 had I got the QRST question set,” he said.
The students and parents appealed to that NTA to provide separate cut off marks and varied counselling for them.