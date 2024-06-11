Students allege discrepancies in few NEET questions sets

THOOTHUKUDI: Students who appeared for NEET have urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider a separate cut-off mark and counselling for them as they wrote a set of questions with different code, which contained many out of syllabus questions.

The students submitted a petition with District Collector G Lakshmipathy during the weekly grievance redressal meeting here on Monday.

Parents and students, led by activists Merina Prabhu and Arunadevi, said that 1,500 students appeared for NEET, conducted on May 5 at the Alagar Public School and Kamalavathi Higher Secondary School near Tiruchendur, were given a question set of codes MNOP, which was tougher than the question set bearing the code QRST, given to the other centres.

Neither those who officiated the exam at the Alagar Public School nor the NTA gave a proper response to them, they alleged. Many could not score better marks because of the tougher question set, which the NTA refuses to acknowledge, they added.