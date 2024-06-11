Three die of electrocution in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Three individuals, including a couple, died of electrocution in two separate incidents near Moongilthuraipattu and Chinnasalem on Saturday night.

Sources from the Vadaponparapi police station said N Ramu (38) from Melsiruvalur near Moongilthuraipattu, on Saturday night, went to the building roof to dry his clothes.

Reportedly, he touched a stay wire that came along with the power cable from a nearby electric post and was electrocuted. Hearing his screams, his wife R Sarala (25) rushed to rescue him and was electrocuted as well.

The couple's neighbours rushed them to the Government Hospital in Sankarapuram but the doctors declared them dead on arrival. Ramu was working in a finance company; the couple has two children, aged 13 and six. The Vadaponparapi Police registered a case.

In another incident, N Periyasamy (43) of Chinnasalem, was found dead with head injuries inside his house on Sunday morning. Sources said the victim, who worked in a butcher shop, was home alone; his wife went to Namakkal a few days ago.

The Chinnasalem police, during the initial investigation, found that the victim had been electrocuted while attempting to plug in a television. The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Kallakurichi for autopsy.