Anna University allowed to deposit 30 per cent of PF dues to tribunal

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court consisting of Justices J Nisha Banu and P Dhanabal on Tuesday allowed the Anna University to deposit Rs 73.23 lakh, which is 30% of the provident fund dues it owed to the employees, into the account of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal as a prerequisite for the tribunal to hear its appeal against an order of the regional provident fund commissioner.

The university was directed to deposit the amount in three instalments between July 11 and September 11.

The direction was given on an appeal filed by the university against an order of a single judge regarding the payment of provident fund dues to the employees.

The regional provident fund commissioner of Coimbatore had directed the university administration to pay the provident fund dues of `2.44 crore to its employees.

When it approached the Central Government Industrial Tribunal , it had directed the university to deposit 45% of dues as a precondition for hearing the appeal. Subsequently, the university moved the High Court challenging this order.