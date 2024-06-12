Anniyur Siva is DMK’s choice for Vikravandi bypoll

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Tuesday demonstrated its keenness to retain the Vikravandi assembly constituency in the upcoming bypoll by naming Anniyur Siva alias A Sivashanmugam as the candidate of the DMK-led alliance, just a day after the bypoll was announced.

Having won all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the DMK leadership views this election as a matter of prestige, aiming to win the seat with a wide margin. However, the opposition AIADMK and PMK, both with a significant vote base in the Vikravandi assembly constituency, can pose a formidable challenge.

DMK naming Siva as the candidate came as a surprise to many within the party, including its leaders and ministers from the district, as it skipped its usual process of inviting applications and conducting interviews with cadres from the constituency.

As per DMK sources, both ministers K Ponmudy and Gingee KS Masthan from the district had sought the party ticket for their supporters. To avoid conflict, the leadership selected Siva, who is not believed to be part of the camps of either of the ministers. Siva, aged 53, joined the DMK when he was 16 and was arrested in 1988 during the anti-Hindi agitation held at post offices, sources said. He is currently the secretary of the State Agricultural Labourer Wing of the DMK. This will be his first election as he has never contested in any, including local body elections.