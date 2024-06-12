'DVAC changes tack in tune with change of regime on corruption cases'

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court on Tuesday commented that the DVAC changes tack in dealing with corruption cases involving politicians in tune with the change of guard in the helm of affairs of the state.

The judge made the comments while hearing suo motu revision cases initiated by him against the orders of discharge of sitting ministers Thangam Thennarasu (Finance) and KKSSR Ramachandran (Revenue) and former chief minister O Panneerselvam from the disproportionate assets cases.

He said such a situation is unfortunate and it happens only in the cases involving politicians and not any other persons.

Referring to the intention of initiating the suo motu revisions, the judge said that even if the cases are dropped after finding their discharge was in order, a message will go out that someone would question the irregularities.

Advocate General PS Raman completed his submissions on behalf of the DVAC on Tuesday. Subsequently, the judge posted the matter to Thursday for the counsels for the ministers to advance their arguments.