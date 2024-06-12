Impleading investigating officer not wrong in graft cases: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that there is no error in impleading the investigating officer in cases relating to arrest of government employees for demanding and accepting bribe, in order to know the stages of the investigation and issue directions accordingly.

"The progress of criminal case and review of suspension [of the employee] are intrinsically connected to each other. There is no error in impleading the IO and inquiring about the stages of the case and issuing directions to expedite the case," observed Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy in a recent interim order.

The matter pertained to objections raised in impleading the DSP, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Kancheepuram, in a case seeking revocation of the suspension of a government employee, Udayakumar, who was caught in a bribery case.

Counsel for the petitioner had objected to impleading the IO. The judge pointed out the issue of delay in completion of investigation and the filing of the final report.

Saying that the delinquent official need not be presumed guilty until the corruption charge is proved, the judge, however, said that if the employee is really guilty, then reinstating him would be like 'replanting cancer cell' into the body and it would be detrimental and would have 'deleterious' effect on society.