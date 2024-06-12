Karnataka BJP MP is Jal Shakti MoS, TN farmers livid

CHENNAI: A day after Karnataka BJP MP V Somanna was appointed as the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, farmers and political parties in the state said the appointment is an injustice done to Tamil Nadu, since inter-state water disputes remain between the two southern states.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai demanded that Somanna should be dropped from the Jal Shakti ministry immediately and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to do that, the TNCC would seek legal remedies. Meanwhile, the general council of the TNCC adopted a resolution that the appointment of Somanna would go against the interests of Tamil Nadu.

V Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Bhoothalur in Thanjavur district, said it is yet another injustice done to Tamil Nadu by the BJP-led government at the Centre. “Even after 24 hours, both the Dravidian parties have not reacted to this vital issue. Their attention has turned to the Vikravandi by-election. It is unfortunate. The prime minister should drop Somanna from Jal Shakti minister post immediately,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association’s Coordination Committee president PR Pandian said, “It is shocking that Modi, who is supposed to create unity among the states, has appointed new ministers with an intention to create discord among the states. The appointment of Somanna, who hails from Karnataka, is highly condemnable.”

“There has been a long-standing problem regarding the sharing of river water among the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa. At this juncture, the prime minister has attempted to disrupt the unity between the states. This is strongly reprehensible,” Pandian charged.

Earlier, farmers took out a rally in Tiruchy which started from the Cauvery bridge and ended at Chathiram Bus Stand condemning Somanna’s appointment.

Desiya Thenninthiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam president P Ayyakannu and functionaries of various farmers’ organisations participated in the rally.