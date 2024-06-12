Police nab former mutt assistant from Varanasi in TN

MAYILADUTHURAI: Hours after his anticipatory bail petition was rejected, a 48-year-old man wanted in connection with the Dharmapuram aadheenam extortion case was arrested by a special police team from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

R Senthil, who worked an assistant at the mutt, is the second accused in the case. He allegedly went absconding soon after the complaint was lodged over three months ago. Senthil was dismissed following a complaint that he colluded with others, including BJP district president K Agoram, to blackmail the seer and extort money.

While five other accused, including Agoram, were arrested and subsequently released on bail, Senthil was allegedly on the run. Earlier on Monday, Senthil through his advocate moved the Mayiladuthurai district and sessions court for anticipatory bail. It was, however, rejected after the police argued against it.

The same day, a six-member team tracked Senthil’s location and headed to Varanasi and apprehended him around 10 pm. Senthil was brought back to Mayiladuthurai by flight. He is expected to be remanded in judicial custody, sources said. Three more accused are absconding.