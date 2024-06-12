Stalin vows to root out drug menace in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said the prevalence of narcotic substances is not just a law and order issue but also a social issue and a massive movement will be launched to eliminate it in the state.

Stalin said this while reviewing the progress made in the ongoing welfare and developmental schemes in various districts. Collectors of 14 districts participated in the meeting chaired by the chief minister at the secretariat. In the coming days, the CM is likely to hold discussions with the collectors of the rest of the districts also.

Interacting with the collectors, Stalin said though the state government has contained the prevalence of narcotic substances to a large extent, it is not sufficient. The menace has to be eliminated totally. He urged the collectors, superintendents of police, officials of health and municipal administration departments to take coordinated action to end the menace. They should pay exclusive attention to the areas where the prevalence of narcotic substances is identified.

The CM also said the difficulties faced by the people in getting certificates, and patta transfer certificates have come to the notice of the government and that the collectors should pay special attention to this. Stalin also advised the collectors to desilt lakes, ponds, and other water resources ahead of the rainy season.

During his interaction, the chief minister enquired about the progress made in building houses for those who lost their houses during Cyclone Michaung and the status of the scheme to build houses under various housing schemes.

Tiruvallur District Collector T Prabhushankar said `4 lakh has been allocated to 1,360 persons who lost their houses in the cyclone and works are on to build the houses. Besides, loans are being provided to the families who have lost their businesses.