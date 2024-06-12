Tamil Nadu: Budget session advanced by four days due to Vikravandi poll

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: The continuation of the budget session of the state Assembly, scheduled to begin from June 24, has been advanced to June 20, said Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan in a release.

Meanwhile, answering queries from reporters in Tirunelveli, Speaker M Appavu said the session has been advanced in view of the notification of the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency. He said the business advisory committee meeting of the state Assembly will take place on Wednesday to decide about the duration of the session.

Sources said the schedule for the session is likely to be finalised by giving a gap to enable the political parties to engage themselves in the campaign.

The speaker also said on Wednesday, he would be administering the oath of office to Tharahai Cuthbert, who won the Vilavancode by-election, at his chamber at the secretariat.

The by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency will be held on July 10.

The filing of nominations will begin on June 14. The seat fell vacant following the death of DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi in April.