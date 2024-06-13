Coimbatore Food Street nears completion, inauguration soon

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Food Street near the VOC Park is set to be inaugurated soon as its work has been almost completed. Over 20 shops have been constructed by the civic body using Central government funds.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) began construction last September. Sources in the CCMC said that the work has entered the final stage and the project would be completed by this month.

Speaking to TNIE, a CCMC official said, "24 new shops have been built on the VOC Park road. The rent for these shops is yet to be fixed. The rent shall be discussed in the tax and revenue committee and they will fix the final rates. The shops will likely be auctioned to interested bidders. Existing traders might get some priority depending on the council's decision."

"The CCMC council will decide on the inauguration. The street vendors who have been currently trading in push carts opposite the new shops will be removed once the food street is inaugurated to make way for pedestrians and customers," added the official.

Currently, there are over 50 traders on the VOC Park Road and only about 24 new shops in 10x8 dimensions have been constructed.

The street vendors have raised concerns over the allotment of the new shops and pointed out that the newly built shops shrunk the width of the road, creating a parking crunch.

The Union Government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced the 'Food Street Project' a few months ago. The project aims to develop around 100 healthy and hygienic food streets across the country.

The Union government provides Rs 1 crore fund for each food street to set up the necessary infrastructure and other amenities. It received applications and proposals from across the country a couple of months ago. From Tamil Nadu, over 30 districts sent their respective proposals for the project. The Union government had selected four spots in Tamil Nadu for the project and announced the list of selected places and districts on August 11, 2023.

The VOC Park and ground-side road in Coimbatore is one of the four selected spots in the state. The respective civic bodies will be developing the stretch by setting up infrastructure and providing training using the funds provided by the Centre.