Collector appeals against Madras HC order on angapradakshinam at Karur temple

MADURAI: The Karur district collector filed an appeal, challenging the order of a single bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which permitted angapradakshinam on banana leaves left by devotees after their meal on Jeeva Samadhi day of Sri Sadasiva Brahmendral at Nerur village in Manmangalam taluk in Karur on May 18.

Karur District Collector M Thangavel, in his appeal, submitted the event was not allowed from 2015 till 2024 based on an earlier order of the division bench of the court.

Naveen, a respondent in the appeal, had filed a writ petition on April 25 and the case was taken up by a single bench. The order was reserved on April 30 and was then pronounced on May 17, a day before the scheduled date of the function.

The collector further submitted the single bench order is impugned due to various grounds, including the fact that the writ petition was filed seeking a direction to consider his representation, whereas the petition was allowed in the high court with positive directions and was contradictory to the division bench order.

Moreover, the impugned order would create irreparable loss and complications, the appellant collector said, and sought for the order to be stayed.

A Division Bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan said as the event is already over the Court will take up the appeal for final hearing on June 25 and adjourned it.