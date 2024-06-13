TN Chief secy Shiv Das Meena asks collectors to hold monthly education review

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed district collectors to conduct a district education review every month. The programme aims to systematically enhance the educational landscape within the district and align with the state’s mission to advance societal development through comprehensive reform. Earlier, the school education department had passed a G.O in this regard.

The education review will be similar to the district revenue administration and rural development review meetings. As the chairperson of the district-level monitoring committee, the district collectors will review the infrastructure requirement in schools, education-related services and other academic issues, including enrollment of children, students’ attendance and hi-tech ICT facilities among others.

Detailed guidelines for meeting is sent to the districts. The chief educational officer will be the coordinating officer at the district level. Various departments including police, rural development, social welfare, transport, differently abled, higher education, Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare and SMC representatives and teachers will be part of the meeting. The district-level meeting will be followed by a state-level monitoring committee meeting headed by the chief secretary whenever required.