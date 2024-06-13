VCK & CPI stage road roko over sewage gas leak deaths in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY : Protests continued in Puducherry for the second day after three persons from Pudhu Nagar had died due to inhaling toxic gas leaked from underground sewer lines on Tuesday.

Communist Party of India and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres on Wednesday morning gathered at Pudhu Nagar entrance, demanding an inquiry by a retired judge into the incident. Further, they called for the ruling government to resign and sought action against the PWD officials concerned. As the protest caused traffic congestion for an hour, the police intervened and cleared the protesters forcibly.

The day before, several Pudhu Nagar residents staged a blockade on Puducherry-Villupuram Road at the same spot, demanding an inquiry. The protests continued until midnight, only after which the police managed to pacify them.

After evacuating the residents, police, fire service personnel, and workers from the municipality, revenue, and public works department inspected the sewage lines. Sources said two teams were formed under Collector A Kulothungan and PWD chief engineer M Dheenadayalan to conduct an inquiry into the issue.

Hydrogen sulfide in sewage lines

A team from the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, led by member secretary Dr N Ramesh, inspected the houses of the deceased and the affected residents. They examined for toxic fumes in toilets but found nothing. However, upon inspecting the manholes in the area, the team detected the presence of hydrogen sulfide. The manholes were then opened to release the gas. Sources said that toxic and flammable gases like hydrogen sulfide can naturally form in vacuum voids inside sewage lines.