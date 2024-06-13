Tamil Nadu

Two suspended for denying patient stretcher at Erode government hospital

S Prakash and P Muthusamy who were on duty on the day of the incident, May 27, have been placed under suspension from Tuesday.
Image used for representational purpose.
Express News Service

ERODE: Two attenders of the Erode government hospital have been suspended for not providing a stretcher to a 75-year-old patient. Another staff member has been transferred.

S Prakash and P Muthusamy who were on duty on the day of the incident, May 27, have been placed under suspension from Tuesday. M Mythili who worked in the emergency care unit was transferred to Bhavani Government Hospital, said sources.

M Sornam, 75, of Periya Valasu in Erode, was brought to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury by her daughter Valarmathi. Sornam’s leg was severely injured when she was hit by a bike. The duo had arrived in an autorickshaw. Valarmathi asked the hospital staff for a stretcher to take Sornam from the hospital gate to the casualty section.

As no stretcher was provided for a long time, Valarmathi carried her mother herself and admitted her to the emergency care unit. Some people on the hospital premises took a video and shared it on social media. The video went viral on social media. Ambika Shanmugam, Joint Director of the Health Department, investigated as the matter came to light.

