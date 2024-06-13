Vellore corporation halts encroachment removal after protest by residents

VELLORE: Residents of over 40 houses in Kansalpet staged a protest opposing the corporation's removal of encroachment on an approach road on Wednesday. The police registered cases against several protesters for obstructing the work of government officials.
Sources said, for the last 40 years, over 40 houses built along the road connecting the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway and an old bypass road in Kansalpet in Zone 4 of the Vellore Corporation. These houses reportedly occupied 60 feet of the corporation road.
In August 2023, the municipal administration attempted to remove said encroachments but abandoned the effort after a strong opposition from the residents. Recently, the Madras High Court, in their response to a petition filed by an individual, ordered the immediate removal of the encroachments.
Subsequently, Vellore Municipal Corporation Town Planning Officer Dhamodaran, assistant executive engineers Venkatesan and Nirmala Devi, and assistant engineer Senthilkumar arrived at the spot with earthmovers on Wednesday morning. As the demolition commenced, the residents obstructed the earthmovers, leading to a heated argument and chaos.
Several police personnel were deployed to maintain order.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Thirunavukkarasu, Inspector Srinivasan, Sub-Inspector Subramani, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kotheeswaran, among other task forces were present.
Collector Gopi, along with the corporation officials, held discussions with the residents, who sought alternative housing before proceeding with the removal of encroachment -- a request they had made last year too. The officials then put the encroachment removal on hold and assured the residents of a solution.