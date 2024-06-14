20 Hosur residents affected by water contamination, hospitalised

KRISHNAGIRI: At least 20 residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Chinna Elasagiri in Hosur were admitted in a hospital on Thursday after they complained of diarrhoea allegedly caused by contamination of water supplied by the Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC).

There are over 100 houses in Ambedkar Nagar. About 23 people here fell sick and and were admitted in the government hospital and private hospitals. Mayor SA Sathya and HCMC commissioner D Sneha visited the sick at the hospitals. Sneha told TNIE, “Source of contamination is yet to be identified. Ten water samples have been lifted and sent to a Krishnagiri lab for test.

Chlorination is going on for the past two days and health department staffs are at the spot” City Health Officer V Prabhaharan said stool samples will be collected from people to identify the issue.

Sources told TNIE that people who fell sick reportedly consumed water from a borewell which is contaminated by drainage water near Santhapuram lake.

More than 20 village health nurses conducted door-to-door survey in Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday.