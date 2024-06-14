Over 2,000 multi-service centres set up by TN co-op dept to aid farmers

CHENNAI: The department of cooperation has set up 2,082 multi-service centres across the state, according to an official note. This transformation of village-level Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) into multi-service centres has enabled the societies to provide technological, logistical, and equipment support to farmers, thus reducing their expenses towards agricultural activities. A total of 3,871 projects costing Rs 339.27 crore have been undertaken for this purpose.

Previously, the PACCS mainly offered loans for agricultural activities. Currently, there are 4,453 PACCS and 25 Large-scale Adivasi Multi-purpose Societies (LAMPS) in the state, of which 2,082 have been converted into multi-service centres. The project was funded through loans from NABARD.

Similarly, cooperative banks have distributed interest-free loans amounting to Rs 3,233.92 crore to 6.52 lakh dairy farmers under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme since 2021-22. To support women entrepreneurs, the maximum loan limit for self-help groups has been increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, with a total of Rs 6,265.41 crore distributed to 1.25 lakh beneficiaries.

Additionally, 13,003 widows have received loans worth `35.35 crore.