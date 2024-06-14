Family in TN pleads for information on missing father after Kuwait fire tragedy

TIRUCHY: Worried over the lack of information on his whereabouts following the fire accident at a residential building in Kuwait on Wednesday, the family of E Ebameson Raju (53) from Navalpattu submitted a petition with the Tiruchy collectorate on Thursday afternoon urging the government to trace him.

Raju, who was a truck driver in Mangaf where the fire accident was reported from, was among the seven Tamils whom the state government declared dead in the incident.

Raju’s son Gunaseelan, who submitted the petition, said, “I have not received any information about my father’s whereabouts either from the Indian government or from the embassy. We cannot believe what other people tell us. The government should inform about missing persons in the incident considering people like us who are in suffering.”