Kuwait fire tragedy: Stayed put, but fate had other plans for Mariappan from TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Of the 49 victims of the fire accident in Kuwait was 41-year-old V Mariappan, a native of Vanaramooti near Kovilpatti, said sources.

Mariappan was working at a supermarket in the same six-storey building, which witnessed a blaze on June 12. The building, located in Mangaf in southern Kuwait, housed foreign workers.

Sources said Mariappan had been a staff at the supermarket for the past two decades. He had last visited his village three months ago for Sivaratri. He is survived by his mother Veerammal, wife Karpagam, and children Nirmala and Kathirnilavan. An aggrieved Veerammal said that she got to know about the fire from one of Mariappan’s colleagues.

Veerammal said that while one of Mariappan’s friends, also in Kuwait, from a nearby village had jumped out of the window to escape the fire, Mariappan had stayed put. He had sustained severe burns, she said, adding that she had last spoken to her son three days ago. Mariappan was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed on Wednesday, said sources.