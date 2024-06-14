Madras HC acquits seven death row convicts, two facing life imprisonment in 2013 doctor murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday acquitted all the convicts, including seven who were facing death sentences in the sensational murder of neurosurgeon Dr SD Subbaiah in Chennai allegedly due to property dispute in 2013.
Allowing the appeals filed by the nine convicts, the division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan on Friday set aside the judgement passed by the Additional Sessions Court- I in Chennai in 2021.
The Additional Sessions Court convicted and sentenced Ponnusamy, a school teacher, his sons Boris, Basil and William, along with Dr James Sathish Kumar, Murugan and Selva Prakash to double death sentence for the offences including murder and criminal conspiracy while handing double life sentence to Ponnusamy’s wife Mary Pushpam and Yesurajan.
“In a result, all the appeals are allowed. The conviction and sentence pronounced by the First Additional Sessions Judge are set aside. The appellants are acquitted of all the charges,” the division bench said in the order.
It directed the concerned authorities to release all the convicts forthwith unless they were wanted in other cases. All the nine convicts had preferred appeals before the Madras High Court challenging the trial court verdict.
Their counsels argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt and the trial court had not taken into account such facts.
However, the prosecution contended that the charges were proven without doubt and the trial court had considered all the factors before pronouncing the verdict.
Dr Subbaiah, a well-known neuro-surgeon was brutally attacked with weapons when he was emerging out of a hospital at RA Puram in Chennai on September 14, 2013. He succumbed to his grievous injuries on September 23 at a private hospital. lProperty dispute among relatives was reported to be the motive behind the murder.