Madras HC acquits seven death row convicts, two facing life imprisonment in 2013 doctor murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday acquitted all the convicts, including seven who were facing death sentences in the sensational murder of neurosurgeon Dr SD Subbaiah in Chennai allegedly due to property dispute in 2013.

Allowing the appeals filed by the nine convicts, the division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan on Friday set aside the judgement passed by the Additional Sessions Court- I in Chennai in 2021.

The Additional Sessions Court convicted and sentenced Ponnusamy, a school teacher, his sons Boris, Basil and William, along with Dr James Sathish Kumar, Murugan and Selva Prakash to double death sentence for the offences including murder and criminal conspiracy while handing double life sentence to Ponnusamy’s wife Mary Pushpam and Yesurajan.

“In a result, all the appeals are allowed. The conviction and sentence pronounced by the First Additional Sessions Judge are set aside. The appellants are acquitted of all the charges,” the division bench said in the order.