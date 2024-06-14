Nagapattinam fisherfolk urge Union, TN govt to repatriate SL fishermen as goodwill gesture

NAGAPATTINAM: Seizing a chance to improve relations between the countries, fisherfolk representatives from Nagapattinam urged the Union and the state governments to repatriate two Sri Lankans who were rescued off Vedaranyam coast on Wednesday as a goodwill gesture.

A group of fishers from Nagapattinam rescued fishermen T Michael Fernando Thiruselvam (44) and Vijayakumar Nagalingam (45) hailing from Analaitivu islet in Jaffna district of Sri Lanka after they were found stranded in a motorised boat on Wednesday afternoon. The Sri Lankan duo claimed they drifted into Indian waters following their boat developing a snag.

A case was registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station and the two were produced at the metropolitan magistrate court in Chennai on Thursday following which they were lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal. A section of fisherfolk in Nagapattinam, however, has sought the repatriation of the two Sri Lankans.

An official from the Coastal Security Group (CSG) said, “After the duo’s judicial custody, a joint investigation led by the Nagapattinam collector would be held. If the fishers are found not guilty, they will be recommended for repatriation.”