TN family's hopes dashed as foreman's death confirmed after Kuwait fire

VILLUPURAM: The family of Mohammad Sharief (35) from Gingee who was staying in the ill-fated Kuwait building has been shattered by the news of his death, after desperately waiting for his call for two days.

Sharief of Krishnapuram in Gingee taluk had been working as a foreman in NBTC, a steel company in Mangaf, Kuwait, for the past 12 years. According to sources, when Sharief’s family called him on his mobile after knowing about the fire accident on news channels, it went unanswered for several hours. When they contacted his co-workers, they sent a photo saying Sharief was being treated at a hospital. However, the family initially claimed the person in the photo was not Sharief.

“We spoke to him on Tuesday afternoon (Indian time) while he was working in the factory. He sent us a selfie and that’s the last we saw and heard him. I am at a loss of words to express my grief,” Aseen Banu, the victim’s mother told TNIE.

Sharief has two daughters aged nine and five. The family, along with his parents, had settled in Gingee, the hometown of his wife Ashrafunnisa, five years ago. Sharief had been working in the steel company for a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 excluding rent and food, the family said.

Ashrafunnisa said, “We used to speak over video call almost every day. The kids always wanted him to be here with us but he used to talk to them and convince them. He was here until May 29. It was fate that took him to Kuwait only to send back his body. I don’t know what I am going to tell the children.”

The family, which had desperately been trying to reach out to Sharief, hoped that he would be alive or might have at least escaped with severe injuries and would call them soon. The official information on Sharief’s death reached the family on Thursday evening, leaving them completely shattered.