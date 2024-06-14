TN family's hopes dashed as foreman's death confirmed after Kuwait fire

VILLUPURAM: The family of Mohammad Sharief (35) from Gingee who was staying in the ill-fated Kuwait building has been shattered by the news of his death, after desperately waiting for his call for two days.
Sharief of Krishnapuram in Gingee taluk had been working as a foreman in NBTC, a steel company in Mangaf, Kuwait, for the past 12 years. According to sources, when Sharief’s family called him on his mobile after knowing about the fire accident on news channels, it went unanswered for several hours. When they contacted his co-workers, they sent a photo saying Sharief was being treated at a hospital. However, the family initially claimed the person in the photo was not Sharief.
“We spoke to him on Tuesday afternoon (Indian time) while he was working in the factory. He sent us a selfie and that’s the last we saw and heard him. I am at a loss of words to express my grief,” Aseen Banu, the victim’s mother told TNIE.
Sharief has two daughters aged nine and five. The family, along with his parents, had settled in Gingee, the hometown of his wife Ashrafunnisa, five years ago. Sharief had been working in the steel company for a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 excluding rent and food, the family said.
Ashrafunnisa said, “We used to speak over video call almost every day. The kids always wanted him to be here with us but he used to talk to them and convince them. He was here until May 29. It was fate that took him to Kuwait only to send back his body. I don’t know what I am going to tell the children.”
The family, which had desperately been trying to reach out to Sharief, hoped that he would be alive or might have at least escaped with severe injuries and would call them soon. The official information on Sharief’s death reached the family on Thursday evening, leaving them completely shattered.
Ramnad man had plans to come home in a week
Ramanathapuram: A 64-year-old man hailing from Ramanathapuram has been identified as one of the victims who perished in the accident. Devastated by the news, the kin of the victim requested the state and union governments to take necessary action to bring his body back. Police said the victim, K Ramu, a native of Thennavanur, is survived by his wife and two children, and was working in a supermarket in Kuwait for over 20 years. Speaking to TNIE, Ramu’s son Saravana Kumar said their family had attempted to contact him after the fire broke out, in vain. “Later, we came to know that he was hospitalised and died. He was planning to return to India in the coming week,” Saravana said, and urged the union and state governments to take measures to bring Ramu’s body back home to perform final rites.
Chinnadurai’s kin seek help to bring back body
Cuddalore: Relatives of K Chinnadurai (42) who died in the fire accident have urged the governments to bring back the body at the earliest. Chinnadurai of Muttam near Kattumannarkoil was working as a storekeeper in an oil company in Kuwait and was among the workers staying in the building. On Thursday, Chinnadurai’s relatives received information that he was also among those killed. Chinnadurai had been working in Kuwait for over 10 years and had visited his village last year. He had gone back to Kuwait a couple of months ago and also had plans of visiting the village in two or three weeks, his relatives said. Chinnadurai is survived by his wife C Sathya. She has urged the central and state governments to take steps to bring back the body to his native village at the earliest.
Family’s agonising wait for confirmation from officials continues
Chennai: A 48-year-old man from Royapuram, G Sivashankar, is suspected to have died in the Kuwait fire accident. His family includes wife Hemakumari, daughter Shajika (20) and Deepak Raj (17). Shajika has completed her bachelor’s degree and son Deepak is in class 12. Deepak said, “My father left for Kuwait last year to work as a heavy vehicle driver. He has not visited us since then. He was planning to come home next year.” Deepak said Sivasankar was running a small-time business in 2016 and 2017. When it was not successful, he tried various other jobs and in 2023 decided to go abroad. “As of now, we have received information about his death only from the agents through whom my father went to Kuwait. We haven’t received information from any official source,” Deepak added.